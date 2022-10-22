Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

CIVB stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

