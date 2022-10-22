JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.