StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

