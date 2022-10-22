FY2024 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised by Analyst

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 1.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.98. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 140.2% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 169.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

