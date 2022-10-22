Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Lifted to Buy at Williams Trading

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Williams Trading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NYSE WWW opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

