Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Conformis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.