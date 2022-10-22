Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) & Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Critical Comparison

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Nocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods 13.02% 25.55% 20.08% Nocera -86.76% -262.07% -166.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and Nocera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Nocera.

78.6% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Nocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.78 billion 1.62 $132.65 million $5.65 10.39 Nocera $9.94 million 1.35 -$9.62 million N/A N/A

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Nocera on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. Nocera, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

