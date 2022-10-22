Reviewing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.72 $25.55 million $2.08 1.11 LM Funding America $900,000.00 13.24 $4.76 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

This is a summary of current ratings for OppFi and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than OppFi.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% LM Funding America -1,385.84% -43.25% -42.43%

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About LM Funding America

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

