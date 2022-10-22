Video River Networks (NIHK) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Video River Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $7.48 million $2.18 million 0.95 Video River Networks Competitors $1.34 billion $185.89 million 36.01

Video River Networks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Video River Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 21.89% 118.46% 40.24% Video River Networks Competitors -79.79% 6.88% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Video River Networks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks Competitors 145 735 1020 18 2.47

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Video River Networks’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Video River Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks’ peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Video River Networks peers beat Video River Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

