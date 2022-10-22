Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

