Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $295.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.93.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.