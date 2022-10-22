Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,765,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

