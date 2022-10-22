Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Post worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $85.19 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

