Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

