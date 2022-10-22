Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

