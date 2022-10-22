Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.