Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.4 %

SYNA opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

