Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

