Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

