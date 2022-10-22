Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

