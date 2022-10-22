Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of LHC Group worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 255,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,179,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 8,078.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

