Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

