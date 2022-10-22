Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

