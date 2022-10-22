Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,310 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

