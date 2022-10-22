Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $256.98. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

