Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

