Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,872 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,785 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $6,974,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 49,481 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.