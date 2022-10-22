TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

