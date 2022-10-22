Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,791 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 1,248,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,182,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

