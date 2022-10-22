Piper Sandler Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $70.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

