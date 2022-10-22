Berenberg Bank Cuts AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to GBX 118

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of -134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

