Barclays Cuts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $15.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 408,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $515,000. Once Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6,336.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

