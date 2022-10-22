Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

