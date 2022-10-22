Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after buying an additional 2,796,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.