AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $11.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVDX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.73.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 8.03 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 5.86 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.88.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of 76.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 72.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9,506.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

