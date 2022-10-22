Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

ASND stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.