Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Down 1.7 %

Astrotech stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

Insider Activity at Astrotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 728,167 shares of company stock valued at $310,025. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

