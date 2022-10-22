Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.