Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.