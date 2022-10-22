Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

