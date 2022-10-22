Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

