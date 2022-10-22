180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ATNF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
