180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ATNF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.