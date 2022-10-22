KeyCorp Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $270.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $227.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.28. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile



Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

