Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Insider Activity

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at $968,572.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anup Marda bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $262,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading

