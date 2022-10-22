StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CBFV opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

