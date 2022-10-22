Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,520 shares of company stock worth $5,382,347. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

