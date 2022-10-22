Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

