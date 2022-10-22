Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.25. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 56,350 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

