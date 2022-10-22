Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $20.86. Talos Energy shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.