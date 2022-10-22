PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down to $114.64

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.64, but opened at $109.94. PPG Industries shares last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 14,401 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $221,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in PPG Industries by 28.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

