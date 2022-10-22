Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 113,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,935,829 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

