Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $12.39

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.01. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $609.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

